January 2026 UP School Holidays: New Year, Makar Sankranti, Republic Day

Uttar Pradesh school holidays in January 2026 include a mix of national celebrations, traditional festivals, and extended winter vacations due to extreme weather conditions. These holidays allow students, parents, and teachers to plan academics, travel, and family activities in a more structured way.

January 2026 School Holidays in Uttar Pradesh

During January 2026, schools across Uttar Pradesh will observe holidays on key national and cultural occasions. The officially listed holidays are:

January 1, 2026 (Thursday) – Happy New Year

January 14, 2026 (Wednesday) – Makar Sankranti

January 26, 2026 (Monday) – Republic Day

These days are widely celebrated across the state and are part of the regular academic calendar followed by schools affiliated with the UP Board, CBSE, and ICSE.

UP School Winter Vacation 2026 Extended

Apart from the fixed holidays, the Uttar Pradesh government has announced an extension of winter vacations due to severe cold wave conditions and dense fog in many districts. The decision has been taken to safeguard students’ health during harsh winter mornings.

As per the latest government order:

Nursery to Class 8 schools will remain closed until January 15, 2026

Classes 9 to 12 schools will remain closed until January 5, 2026

This directive applies to all government and private schools, including those affiliated with the UP Board, CBSE, and ICSE. Authorities have also made it clear that action will be taken against institutions that fail to follow these instructions.

Planning Ahead for January 2026

Knowing the Uttar Pradesh school holiday schedule in advance helps families and students manage study plans, revision schedules, and celebrations more effectively. With winter vacations extended in many classes, students can use this time wisely for rest as well as self-study.

Uttar Pradesh school holidays in January 2026 not only provide relief during extreme winter conditions but also help students connect with cultural traditions and national values while maintaining academic balance.

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