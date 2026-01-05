Bigg Boss Tamil 9 Triple Elimination Week 13: Subiksha Eliminated After VJ Paaru & Kamarudin?

The Week 13 “ticket to finale” task in Bigg Boss Tamil 9 has triggered intense debate among viewers. While Aurora emerged as the first confirmed finalist, the celebrations were overshadowed by a worrying incident involving Sandra during the same challenge.

The task required nine housemates to fit inside a cramped car, with a direct entry into the finale up for grabs. During the struggle, Sandra was abruptly pushed out, lost balance, and fainted on set. The task was paused as medical staff rushed to assist her, leaving both contestants and viewers shaken.

Despite the chaos, Aurora won the challenge and secured her spot in the finale. Meanwhile, the elimination lineup remains packed, with nine contestants facing the vote this week:

Aurora Sinclair, Subiksha Kumar, Sabarinathan (Sabari), Kamarudin, Gana Vinoth, Vikkals Vikram, VJ Parvathy, Divya Ganesh, and Sandra.

To intensify the competition further, this week marks the first triple elimination of the season.

Red Card Drama: Kamarudin and VJ Paaru Exit

In a surprising turn, host Vijay Sethupathi issued red cards to Kamarudin and VJ Paaru for violating house rules, leading to an immediate double elimination — the fourth consecutive week with multiple exits.

Third Elimination

A viral tweet suggests that Subiksha has also been eliminated after receiving the least number of votes. However, the makers have yet to issue an official confirmation.

Finale Countdown Begins

The grand finale of Bigg Boss Tamil 9 is scheduled for January 11, and fan voting has intensified as viewers rally behind their favorite contestants.