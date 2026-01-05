Schools Holiday on January 5, 2026: State-wise School Closure Updates

Several Indian states have announced a school holiday for Monday, January 5, 2026, mainly due to severe cold wave conditions and ongoing winter vacation schedules. The decision has been taken to ensure the safety and well-being of students as large parts of North India continue to face extremely low temperatures and dense fog.

Uttar Pradesh Announces State-wide School Holiday

The Uttar Pradesh government has ordered the closure of all schools across the state up to January 5, 2026. Acting on the instructions of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, educational institutions from Class 1 to Class 12, including government, private, CBSE, and ICSE schools, will remain shut.

The move comes amid intense cold wave conditions and heavy fog, especially in regions such as Noida and Ghaziabad, where visibility has dropped significantly during early morning hours. Schools in the state are expected to reopen from January 6, subject to weather conditions.

North Indian States Continue Winter Holidays

Apart from Uttar Pradesh, several other northern states are already observing their annual winter break:

Delhi: Schools are closed from January 1 to January 15, 2026, as part of the scheduled winter vacation.

Haryana: Educational institutions will remain shut until January 15, 2026, following the official holiday calendar.

Punjab: Winter holidays have been extended, and schools are expected to reopen on January 8, 2026. The extension was announced keeping student safety in mind as temperatures continue to dip.

Rajasthan: Schools are closed till January 5 due to cold wave alerts, with authorities reviewing the situation daily.

Assam (Guwahati region): Schools have been closed until January 6 or 7 following an unusual temperature drop.

Jammu & Kashmir: Schools remain shut as part of the long annual winter break, with reopening scheduled for late February or early March, depending on the area.

South Indian Schools Function as Usual

In contrast, schools across South Indian states such as Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, and Kerala are functioning normally on January 5. These states have already concluded their winter vacations, and no special holiday has been announced due to weather conditions.

What Parents and Students Should Keep in Mind

Stay Updated: Weather-related holidays can be announced at short notice by district authorities, so it is important to follow local news.

Verify School Timings: In states where schools are open, some institutions may delay morning start times to reduce exposure to cold.

Rely on Official Information: Always check updates shared by school management, official circulars, or verified government channels instead of unconfirmed social media posts.

Expected School Reopening Dates

Most schools in cold-affected regions are likely to resume classes between January 6 and January 16, 2026, depending on state-specific holiday schedules and weather conditions.

With winter conditions still fluctuating in many parts of the country, parents are advised to remain alert for any further holiday announcements.

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