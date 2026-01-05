From Gadgets to Gardens: Anvita Parkside – Your Everyday, By Parkside

In an era where technology dominates everyday life, a growing segment of homebuyers is seeking something far more timeless—space, greenery, and a deeper connection with nature. Reflecting this shift, Anvita Parkside is redefining luxury living by placing gardens, parks, and open skies at the heart of its residential philosophy.

Spread across 50 acres, Anvita Parkside, strategically located near ORR Exit 6, Medchal, is a premium gated community featuring 270 exclusive 4 BHK triplex villas, each thoughtfully designed to blur the line between indoor comfort and outdoor living. Every villa comes with both a 20-foot front yard and a 20-foot backyard, with the backyard opening directly into lush parks—an increasingly rare feature in urban developments.

A Lifestyle Rooted in Nature

What sets Anvita Parkside apart is its bold commitment to open spaces. Nearly 75 percent of the project—around 35 acres—is dedicated to landscaped greens and natural zones, offering residents a resort-like environment every day. From children playing freely outdoors to families bonding over evening walks, the project encourages a healthier, more active lifestyle.

Adding to this green vision is over 3.2 acres reserved exclusively for community farming, where residents—both young and old—can experience the joy of growing their own food. This hands-on approach to sustainability reflects a broader, health-centric vision of modern living.

Resort-Style Amenities at Scale

At the heart of the community lies a 2.5-acre resort-style clubhouse, designed as a social and wellness hub with abundant parking and curated leisure spaces. Residents have access to over 75 amenities, including outdoor sports facilities, a swimming pool, gym arena, yoga decks, meditation lawns, and an amphitheatre.

The project also features thoughtfully planned nature-centric zones such as a herb and medicinal garden, Miyawaki forest, fruit orchards, rain gardens, aroma gardens, bird watch tower, pet park, and sensory walkways. Sports and recreation are equally prioritized with tennis and volleyball courts, skating and skateboard parks, cricket practice nets, half basketball courts, and dedicated play areas for toddlers and adventure seekers.

Privacy, Space, and Sustainability

Each villa is set on an expansive 800 square yards, ensuring maximum privacy while maintaining a strong sense of community. With over 200 dedicated visitor parking spaces, traffic and congestion are carefully managed—another nod to thoughtful urban planning.

Designed as a holistic, eco-friendly, and self-sustaining community, Anvita Parkside brings together contemporary luxury and the calming beauty of nature. It represents a clear departure from gadget-heavy, closed living toward a future where everyday life opens out into gardens, parks, and shared green experiences.

As real estate evolves to meet changing aspirations, Anvita Parkside stands as a compelling example of next-generation living—where stepping out into nature is not an occasional escape, but an everyday privilege.