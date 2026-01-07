Raja Saab, MSG Ticket Rates To Be Hiked - High Court Rules

In a significant development for the Telugu film industry, the Telangana High Court has provided relief to the producers of two major Sankranti releases — Megastar Chiranjeevi’s Manashankar Varaprasad Garu and Prabhas’ The Raja Saab. The court has instructed the state’s Home Department Principal Secretary to examine and decide on the producers’ applications seeking permission to revise movie ticket prices.

The producers had moved the court after their earlier requests for ticket price increases and special screenings remained pending. Their petitions followed an earlier single-bench order that restricted the Home Department from issuing approvals for ticket price hikes across films.

During the hearing, senior advocate Avinash Desai, appearing on behalf of The Raja Saab makers, contended that the previous court directions were issued in connection with specific films and should not automatically apply to unrelated projects. He pointed out that the producers had already submitted formal representations, but the Home Secretary was unable to act due to the earlier restrictions.

The legal team also argued that the single bench ruling primarily addressed ticket pricing issues related to Pushpa 2, OG, Game Changer, and Akhanda 2, and questioned the rationale behind extending the same restrictions to the Sankranti releases.

After considering the submissions, the division bench clarified that the earlier order would remain limited to the films mentioned in that case. It consequently directed the Home Department to independently assess the requests made by the producers of The Raja Saab and Manashankar Varaprasad Garu.

The decision is expected to bring clarity to ticket pricing policies ahead of the festive season, as producers and exhibitors prepare for high-demand releases during Sankranti.

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