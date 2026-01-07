January 8 School Holiday or not? Telangana, AP, TN, Karnataka Status

As January 8 approaches, students and parents across India are eager to know whether schools will remain closed or function as usual. Since there is no festival, national holiday, or special occasion on this date, January 8 is generally considered a regular working day for schools in most parts of the country. However, due to extreme winter conditions in some regions, a few states and cities have announced temporary school closures.

Is January 8 a Declared School Holiday?

There is no nationwide or statewide declaration marking January 8 as a school holiday. In the absence of such an announcement, schools are expected to operate normally. That said, local administrations may close schools temporarily due to weather-related safety concerns.

State-Wise School Status on January 8

Telangana: Schools will remain open on January 8. Sankranti holidays are scheduled later in the month.

Tamil Nadu: January 8 is a regular working day for all schools.

Andhra Pradesh: Schools are expected to function as usual.

Karnataka: No holiday has been declared; schools remain open.

Maharashtra: January 8 is not listed as a school holiday across the state.

Delhi: While some schools are on winter vacation, January 8 is not a declared public holiday.

Uttar Pradesh: Some districts may continue temporary closures due to cold weather, but there is no statewide holiday.

Rajasthan School Closure Update

Rajasthan (Jaipur): Due to extreme cold conditions, schools in Jaipur have announced holidays for younger students. Students of Classes 6 to 8 will have holidays from January 6 to January 8. Senior classes are expected to follow separate instructions issued by local authorities.

Other States

Most other states across India have not announced any special school holidays for January 8, and schools are expected to follow their regular academic schedules.

Conclusion

In summary, January 8 is not a general school holiday in India. For most students, it remains a normal working day. However, localised closures, such as the one announced in Jaipur, Rajasthan, apply to specific classes and regions due to weather conditions.

Students and parents are advised to check school notices or district-level announcements for the most accurate and up-to-date information.

Also read: Raja Saab, MSG Ticket Rates To Be Hiked - High Court Rules