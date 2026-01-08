Telangana Sankranti Holidays Jan 11 to Jan 16, Kanuma Included, Schools Resume on Jan 17

The Telangana government has announced a one-day extension of Sankranti holidays for schools to accommodate Kanuma celebrations, pushing the reopening date to January 17. With this decision, students and teachers across the state will get an additional day off, as schools were earlier scheduled to resume classes on January 16.

The Sankranti vacation was originally declared from January 11 to January 15, with academic activities set to recommence on January 16. However, the General Administration Department subsequently notified January 16 as an optional holiday on account of Kanuma, a festival that marks the concluding phase of Sankranti festivities.

Considering the cultural significance of Kanuma, the School Education Department decided to align the school calendar accordingly. The holiday extension applies uniformly to all schools across Telangana, including government, aided, and private institutions.

Confirming the revised schedule, Director of School Education Dr. E. Naveen Nicolas said the additional holiday would help ensure a smooth return to regular academic routines after the festive break. As per the updated notification, schools will reopen and resume normal classes on January 17.

The move has been widely welcomed by students and parents, who see the extra day as a chance to fully participate in Sankranti and Kanuma celebrations without the pressure of immediately transitioning back to school. The extension has been described as a timely and considerate decision during one of the most important festive periods in the state.