Is January 9 a School Holiday? Check Updates for Telangana, Tamil Nadu, AP, Karnataka

As the second week of January begins, students and parents are checking whether January 9 will be a school holiday. Since there are no festivals, government events, or special observances on this date, January 9 is a regular working day for schools in most parts of India.

Below is the updated state-wise status.

Is January 9 a School Holiday in India?

No.

January 9 is not a declared school holiday at the national or state level. All schools are expected to operate normally unless a district-specific order is issued.

State-Wise Update for January 9

Telangana

Schools in Telangana will remain open. Winter break has concluded, and regular classes are ongoing.

Tamil Nadu

January 9 is a normal school working day in Tamil Nadu. No closures have been announced.

Karnataka

Schools in Karnataka continue to function as usual. No holiday applies to January 9.

Andhra Pradesh

Schools are open and operating normally. January 9 is a standard working day.

Kerala

There is no holiday for schools on January 9 in Kerala. All institutions are functioning regularly.

Rajasthan

Schools in Rajasthan are running as usual after the earlier cold wave break. January 9 is not a holiday.

Cold Wave Holiday Updates

Delhi

Delhi is the only major region where schools remain closed.

The Directorate of Education has extended the winter vacation, and all schools in Delhi will stay closed until January 15, 2026, due to severe cold conditions.

Other Northern States

Some districts in Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, and Haryana continue to announce temporary cold-wave-related holidays, depending on local weather conditions. These closures are district-specific and do not apply nationwide.

Conclusion

January 9 is not a holiday for schools in major states including Telangana, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Kerala, and Rajasthan.

Schools in these regions will operate on their regular schedule.

Delhi schools remain closed until January 15 due to the ongoing cold wave.

A few northern districts may enforce cold-wave holidays, but January 9 is not a general school holiday across India.

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