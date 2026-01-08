Prabhas Reveals Whose Idea It Was to Include ‘Nache Nache’ Song in The Raja Saab

With just hours left for its theatrical release, The Raja Saab has become one of the most awaited films for Prabhas fans, who are eager to watch the star return to a complete entertainer after a long gap. Directed by Maruthi, the film features Malavika Mohanan, Nidhhi Agerwal, and Riddhi Kumar as the female leads.

Ahead of the release, filmmaker Sandeep Reddy Vanga sat down with Prabhas and the film’s leading ladies for a special interview that dropped online today. During the conversation, Vanga asked an interesting question about the inclusion of the iconic Hindi song “Nache Nache” from the classic film Disco Dancer.

Responding to the query, Prabhas revealed that Nache Nache happens to be one of his all-time favourite songs. He shared that it was his idea to include the track in The Raja Saab and that he personally urged director Maruthi to incorporate it into the film. This revelation has further heightened excitement among fans, especially with the film set to hit theatres shortly.

Earlier, director Maruthi had addressed speculation around the song, clarifying that it would not be used during the end credits, as many had assumed. With the release now just hours away, audiences will soon get to see how and where the popular song has been featured in the film.

The Raja Saab is produced by People Media Factory, with music composed by Thaman. The film also stars Sanjay Dutt, Boman Irani, Zarina Wahab, and VTV Ganesh in pivotal roles.