Telangana RTC Strike 2026: Causes, Employees Demands, and What’s Next

Public transport across Telangana has been severely disrupted as employees of the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TGSRTC) launched an indefinite strike, leaving lakhs of daily commuters struggling to find alternatives.

The impact of the protest was clearly visible at the Mahatma Gandhi Bus Station in Hyderabad, one of the state’s busiest transport hubs, where buses remained parked and operations came to a near standstill. For nearly 65 lakh passengers who depend on RTC services every day, the disruption has created major inconvenience.

Why Are Telangana RTC Employees Protesting?

The strike stems from long-standing issues between employees and the state government that remain unresolved despite previous discussions.

One of the primary reasons behind the protest is the growing dissatisfaction among workers over unfulfilled promises. Employees argue that several assurances made in the past have not been implemented, leading to frustration and a lack of trust.

Another key factor is the financial and operational strain faced by the corporation. Workers claim that increasing pressure, coupled with an ageing fleet and resource limitations, has made their jobs more difficult over time.

The current agitation also reflects a broader concern about job security and working conditions, which employees feel have not improved significantly over the years.

What Are the Main Demands of RTC Employees?

The protesting staff have put forward a list of demands, with the most important ones including:

Merger with Government Services:

Employees are demanding that around 40,000 RTC staff members be absorbed into government service. This remains the most sensitive and unresolved issue.

Implementation of Pending Assurances:

Workers are seeking the fulfilment of earlier commitments made by the government regarding salaries, benefits, and working conditions.

Improved Job Security:

Staff want stronger guarantees regarding their employment status and future stability.

Better Working Conditions:

Employees have highlighted the need for improvements in infrastructure, fleet maintenance, and overall work environment.

Government’s Stand

The state government has expressed willingness to hold discussions with employee unions but has termed the ongoing strike as unlawful. Officials have indicated that talks can take place if employees return to duty, but no final resolution has been reached yet.

Impact on Commuters

With buses off the roads, daily life has been disrupted for millions, especially those who rely on RTC services for work, education, and essential travel. Women passengers, who make up a significant portion of daily ridership, have been particularly affected.

This situation echoes the major strike that took place in 2019, which had halted services for several weeks. The current crisis highlights that many of the underlying issues still remain unresolved.

What Happens Next?

As the strike continues, commuters are left waiting for a breakthrough between the government and RTC employees. Whether through negotiations or policy decisions, a resolution is crucial to restore normal transport services in the state.

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