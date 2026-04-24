Shah Rukh Khan’s Manager Pooja Dadlani Buys Properties Worth ₹38 Crore in Mumbai

In a major real estate move, Pooja Dadlani, the long-time manager of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, has purchased luxury properties worth over ₹38 crore in Mumbai.

According to reports, Pooja Dadlani, along with her husband Hitesh Gurnani and father Mohan Dadlani, has bought three premium apartments in the upscale Bandra area. The total value of the deal is around ₹38.21 crore.

The apartments are located on Carter Road in a redevelopment project and are situated on higher floors. Each flat has a carpet area of about 1,511 sq ft, along with a balcony, taking the combined space of all three units to nearly 4,776 sq ft.

The property transactions were officially registered on April 21, 2026. Reports suggest that around ₹2.16 crore was paid as stamp duty, along with registration charges. The deal also includes six parking spaces, highlighting the premium nature of the purchase.

The building is currently under construction and is expected to be completed by December 2028. This investment reflects the growing trend of high-value real estate purchases in Mumbai’s prime locations.

Pooja Dadlani is considered one of the most influential celebrity managers in India, playing a key role in managing Shah Rukh Khan’s professional commitments, brand deals, and public image.

This ₹38 crore property purchase highlights the financial success and influence of top celebrity managers in the film industry, with Pooja Dadlani making a significant investment in one of Mumbai’s most sought-after areas.