Telangana SSC Result 2026 Expected in May: Check details

The Board of Secondary Education, Telangana is likely to announce the TS SSC 2026 results along with the marks memo in May. Students who appeared for the Class 10 public examinations will be able to access their scorecards online through the official website.

According to recent updates, the evaluation process for key subjects such as Telugu, Hindi, English, and Mathematics has already been completed. The remaining papers, including Science and Social Studies, are currently in the final stages of checking and scanning, which is expected to conclude by April 25.

Based on this timeline, the TS SSC results and marks memo are expected to be declared around May 4 or May 5. However, the exact date and time for the official announcement are yet to be confirmed by authorities.

Once released, students can check their results and download the marks memo by visiting the official portal of the Board of Secondary Education Telangana at bse.telangana.gov.in. To access the marks memo, candidates will need to enter their hall ticket number and required login details.

Steps to Download TS SSC Marks Memo 2026

Students can follow these simple steps to get their results online:

Go to the official website

Click on the SSC Public Examination March Result link

Enter your hall ticket number

Submit the details

View your result on the screen

Download and print the marks memo for future reference

Details Mentioned on TS SSC Marks Memo

The marks memo will include important student and exam-related information, such as:

Student’s name

Father’s and mother’s names

Identification details

Roll number and hall ticket number

School name and school code

Subject-wise marks

Overall result status

Students are advised to carefully check all the details mentioned on the marks memo after downloading it.