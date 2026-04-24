Gold and Silver Prices Today, April 24: Hyderabad, Chennai, Mumbai City-Wise Rates

Apr 24, 2026, 11:58 IST
- Sakshi Post

Gold and silver prices in India have shown a declining trend today (April 24, 2026), reflecting weakness in the global market. Both precious metals are under pressure due to international economic factors, including currency movements and geopolitical tensions.

According to the latest updates, gold prices have slipped slightly across all purity levels, while silver is also witnessing a notable dip this week. Experts say gold is on track for a weekly decline of around 3%, while silver could see a sharper fall of nearly 7%.

The drop in prices is mainly linked to global market uncertainty, rising energy prices, and shifting investor sentiment. Analysts suggest that fluctuations may continue in the coming days, and buyers are advised to check daily rates before making purchases.

Gold Prices Today, April 24, 2026:

Delhi

  • 24K Gold – ₹1,53,500
  • 22K Gold – ₹1,40,700

Mumbai

  • 24K Gold – ₹1,53,400
  • 22K Gold – ₹1,40,600

Chennai

  • 24K Gold – ₹1,53,800
  • 22K Gold – ₹1,41,000

Hyderabad

  • 24K Gold – ₹1,53,400
  • 22K Gold – ₹1,40,600

Bengaluru

  • 24K Gold – ₹1,53,400
  • 22K Gold – ₹1,40,600

Kolkata

  • 24K Gold – ₹1,53,500
  • 22K Gold – ₹1,40,700

Ahmedabad

  • 24K Gold – ₹1,53,450
  • 22K Gold – ₹1,40,650

Pune

  • 24K Gold – ₹1,53,400
  • 22K Gold – ₹1,40,600

Silver Prices Today, April 24, 2026:

  • Delhi – ₹2,59,900
  • Mumbai – ₹2,59,900
  • Chennai – ₹2,60,000
  • Hyderabad – ₹2,59,900
  • Bengaluru – ₹2,59,900
  • Kolkata – ₹2,59,900
  • Ahmedabad – ₹2,59,900
  • Pune – ₹2,59,900

Read More:

Tags: 
gold prices
Silver prices
Gold and Silver Prices
Gold and Silver Prices Today
gold prices today
Silver prices today
Advertisement
Back to Top