Gold and Silver Prices Today, April 24: Hyderabad, Chennai, Mumbai City-Wise Rates

Gold and silver prices in India have shown a declining trend today (April 24, 2026), reflecting weakness in the global market. Both precious metals are under pressure due to international economic factors, including currency movements and geopolitical tensions.

According to the latest updates, gold prices have slipped slightly across all purity levels, while silver is also witnessing a notable dip this week. Experts say gold is on track for a weekly decline of around 3%, while silver could see a sharper fall of nearly 7%.

The drop in prices is mainly linked to global market uncertainty, rising energy prices, and shifting investor sentiment. Analysts suggest that fluctuations may continue in the coming days, and buyers are advised to check daily rates before making purchases.

Gold Prices Today, April 24, 2026:

Delhi

24K Gold – ₹1,53,500

22K Gold – ₹1,40,700

Mumbai

24K Gold – ₹1,53,400

22K Gold – ₹1,40,600

Chennai

24K Gold – ₹1,53,800

22K Gold – ₹1,41,000

Hyderabad

24K Gold – ₹1,53,400

22K Gold – ₹1,40,600

Bengaluru

24K Gold – ₹1,53,400

22K Gold – ₹1,40,600

Kolkata

24K Gold – ₹1,53,500

22K Gold – ₹1,40,700

Ahmedabad

24K Gold – ₹1,53,450

22K Gold – ₹1,40,650

Pune

24K Gold – ₹1,53,400

22K Gold – ₹1,40,600

Silver Prices Today, April 24, 2026: