Gold and Silver Prices Today, April 24: Hyderabad, Chennai, Mumbai City-Wise Rates
Gold and silver prices in India have shown a declining trend today (April 24, 2026), reflecting weakness in the global market. Both precious metals are under pressure due to international economic factors, including currency movements and geopolitical tensions.
According to the latest updates, gold prices have slipped slightly across all purity levels, while silver is also witnessing a notable dip this week. Experts say gold is on track for a weekly decline of around 3%, while silver could see a sharper fall of nearly 7%.
The drop in prices is mainly linked to global market uncertainty, rising energy prices, and shifting investor sentiment. Analysts suggest that fluctuations may continue in the coming days, and buyers are advised to check daily rates before making purchases.
Gold Prices Today, April 24, 2026:
Delhi
- 24K Gold – ₹1,53,500
- 22K Gold – ₹1,40,700
Mumbai
- 24K Gold – ₹1,53,400
- 22K Gold – ₹1,40,600
Chennai
- 24K Gold – ₹1,53,800
- 22K Gold – ₹1,41,000
Hyderabad
- 24K Gold – ₹1,53,400
- 22K Gold – ₹1,40,600
Bengaluru
- 24K Gold – ₹1,53,400
- 22K Gold – ₹1,40,600
Kolkata
- 24K Gold – ₹1,53,500
- 22K Gold – ₹1,40,700
Ahmedabad
- 24K Gold – ₹1,53,450
- 22K Gold – ₹1,40,650
Pune
- 24K Gold – ₹1,53,400
- 22K Gold – ₹1,40,600
Silver Prices Today, April 24, 2026:
- Delhi – ₹2,59,900
- Mumbai – ₹2,59,900
- Chennai – ₹2,60,000
- Hyderabad – ₹2,59,900
- Bengaluru – ₹2,59,900
- Kolkata – ₹2,59,900
- Ahmedabad – ₹2,59,900
- Pune – ₹2,59,900