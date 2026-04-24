Telugu-Origin Man Gets 20-Year Prison in US Child Abuse Case

An Indian-origin man has been sentenced to 20 years in prison in Ashburn, Virginia, after being convicted in a serious child exploitation case that unsettled the local community.

Phani C Talluru, 52, was found guilty of multiple charges, including aggravated sexual battery and the use of digital platforms to target minors. The court handed down a 25-year sentence, suspending five years, resulting in an effective prison term of two decades.

During sentencing, Talluru pleaded for leniency, citing alcoholism, health issues, childhood trauma, and depression following his mother’s death. He also claimed to have remained sober for over two years. The court, however, rejected these submissions.

The judge noted that the offences were committed over an extended period and were not isolated incidents. The court also observed that the impact on the victims was severe, warranting a stricter-than-usual sentence.

Prosecutors stated that Talluru used messaging platforms such as Snapchat and WhatsApp to communicate with minors, sending inappropriate content and making explicit requests. In one instance, a teenager reported receiving such messages, while another victim stated she had been repeatedly abused between the ages of 11 and 13.

The court further noted attempts by the accused to suppress evidence by asking victims to remain silent and delete communications. Describing the acts as a serious breach of trust, the judge said the accused was fully aware of his conduct.

Following his release, Talluru will be placed under supervised monitoring for five years and will be required to register as a sex offender for life.

The case reflects the strict legal approach adopted by US courts in dealing with crimes involving minors.