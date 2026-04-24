CUET PG 2026 Result: Scorecards Releasing Soon, Direct Link

The National Testing Agency is set to release the results of the Common University Entrance Test for postgraduate courses (CUET PG 2026) today. Candidates who appeared for the examination will be able to access their results online through the official portal.

Once the results are published, students can log in to the official website of National Testing Agency at exams.nta.nic.in and download their scorecards. To access the result, candidates will need their application number along with their password or date of birth.

Steps to Check CUET PG 2026 Result

Candidates can follow these simple steps to download their scorecard:

Visit the official website

Click on the CUET PG 2026 result link available on the homepage

Enter the required login details such as application number and password/date of birth

Submit the details to view the result

Download and keep a copy of the scorecard for future use

Key Points to Remember

The examination authority has clarified that scorecards will not be sent by post or any offline mode. All candidates must download their results directly from the website.

The results have been prepared based on the final answer key, which was reviewed and verified by subject experts after considering objections raised by candidates. As per official guidelines, no further challenges or complaints regarding the answer key will be accepted after the declaration of results.

Additionally, the agency has made it clear that there will be no provision for re-evaluation or re-checking of the results. Any requests related to reassessment will not be entertained.

With the results expected to be released shortly, candidates are advised to keep their login credentials ready and regularly check the official website for updates.

Also read: Hotter Than Delhi is Hyderabad? India’s Hottest Cities Today