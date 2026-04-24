Telugu Guy Geetendra Crushed To Death Under Car in US

A tragic accident in the United States has claimed the life of a 27-year-old Telugu youth, underscoring the dangers of routine vehicle repair work when proper safety measures are not in place.

Geetendra Gurram, a resident of the Riviera Beach area in Florida, died on April 18 after a car he was working on collapsed on him at his home. According to initial reports, he had been repairing a 2015 Kia vehicle in his driveway, which was lifted using a jack. During the process, the vehicle reportedly slipped from the jack and fell directly onto him, causing fatal injuries.

Neighbours who spotted him trapped under the vehicle immediately alerted emergency services. Firefighters arrived promptly, but Geetendra had already died due to the severity of the impact.

Police have registered a case and launched an investigation to determine the exact cause of the accident, including whether there was any mechanical failure or lapse in safety precautions.

The incident has sent shockwaves through the local Indian community, with many mourning the untimely death of a young man far from home.