Hotter Than Delhi is Hyderabad? India’s Hottest Cities Today

A sharp rise in temperatures across the country has raised concerns, with several cities already recording extreme heat levels early in the day. According to real-time data from AQI.in, multiple locations across north and central India touched 40°C as early as 10 am, indicating an intense and fast-developing summer heat pattern.

While cities in Uttar Pradesh and Chhattisgarh are currently leading the heat charts, the trend signals a worrying situation for major urban centres like Hyderabad. The early spike in temperatures suggests that Hyderabad could soon experience similar or even higher levels as the day progresses.

Weather experts point out that when temperatures reach 40°C in the morning hours, it often leads to even more extreme conditions by afternoon. With clear skies and strong sunlight, heat builds up quickly, especially across inland regions. This pattern is already visible across the Indo-Gangetic plains and is expected to extend further south.

The India Meteorological Department has also issued warnings about heatwave conditions in several parts of the country, including regions close to Telangana. Forecasts indicate that temperatures may continue to climb over the coming days, with some cities expected to cross 42°C.

For Hyderabad, this means residents should prepare for hotter days ahead. The city has already been experiencing rising daytime temperatures, and if the current trend continues, heatwave-like conditions may soon set in. Increased humidity levels could further add to discomfort, making outdoor activities more challenging.

Authorities typically advise people to stay indoors during peak afternoon hours, remain hydrated, and avoid direct sun exposure wherever possible. Vulnerable groups such as children and the elderly are especially at risk during such extreme weather conditions.

The broader pattern of uniform high temperatures across multiple regions highlights a stable atmospheric setup, allowing heat to intensify rapidly. With little cloud cover to provide relief, cities like Hyderabad are likely to feel the full impact of this early summer surge.

As the day advances, temperature rankings across cities may change, but one thing remains clear—this summer is starting on an intense note, and Hyderabad is firmly in its path.

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