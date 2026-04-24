Friday OTT Releases: Full List of Movies and Series Streaming This Week

As another weekend arrives, OTT platforms are ready with a packed lineup of movies and web series to entertain audiences. While there are no major theatrical releases creating buzz this week, the focus has shifted to digital platforms, where a wide variety of content is set to premiere.

Among the new releases, the Telugu film Band Melam has generated notable interest among viewers. Alongside it, the Telugu-dubbed film Happy Raj and Malayalam movie Prathi Chhaya are also expected to attract attention. In addition, several Bollywood and Hollywood films and series are releasing, making this Friday a treat for OTT lovers.

In total, around 20 titles across different languages and genres are arriving on platforms like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, JioHotstar, ZEE5, and more.

Here’s the complete list of OTT releases:

Netflix

Apex (English Movie) – April 24

Nukkad Natak (Hindi Movie) – April 24

If Wishes Could Kill (Hollywood Movie) – April 24

Nee Forever (Hindi Movie) – April 24

Sonic 3: The Hedgehog (Hollywood) – April 24

Uncommon Valor (Hollywood Movie) – April 24

My Dress-Up Darling (Japanese) – April 25

28 Years Later: The Bone Temple (Hollywood) – April 26

JioHotstar

Prathi Chhaya (Malayalam Movie) – April 24

24 (Hindi Series) – April 24

Sun NXT

JC The University (Kannada Movie) – April 24

ZEE5

Band Melam (Telugu Movie) – April 24

Xerox (Kannada Series) – April 24

Amazon Prime Video

Happy Raj (Telugu Dubbed Movie) – April 24

Naughty Business (English Series) – April 24

Marty Supreme (Hollywood Movie) – April 24

New Bandits Season 2 (Hollywood Series) – April 24

Immortal Combat (Hollywood Movie) – April 24

Lionsgate Play

Greenland 2: Migration (Telugu Dubbed Movie) – April 24

Apple TV+