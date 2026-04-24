Friday OTT Releases: Full List of Movies and Series Streaming This Week
As another weekend arrives, OTT platforms are ready with a packed lineup of movies and web series to entertain audiences. While there are no major theatrical releases creating buzz this week, the focus has shifted to digital platforms, where a wide variety of content is set to premiere.
Among the new releases, the Telugu film Band Melam has generated notable interest among viewers. Alongside it, the Telugu-dubbed film Happy Raj and Malayalam movie Prathi Chhaya are also expected to attract attention. In addition, several Bollywood and Hollywood films and series are releasing, making this Friday a treat for OTT lovers.
In total, around 20 titles across different languages and genres are arriving on platforms like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, JioHotstar, ZEE5, and more.
Here’s the complete list of OTT releases:
Netflix
- Apex (English Movie) – April 24
- Nukkad Natak (Hindi Movie) – April 24
- If Wishes Could Kill (Hollywood Movie) – April 24
- Nee Forever (Hindi Movie) – April 24
- Sonic 3: The Hedgehog (Hollywood) – April 24
- Uncommon Valor (Hollywood Movie) – April 24
- My Dress-Up Darling (Japanese) – April 25
- 28 Years Later: The Bone Temple (Hollywood) – April 26
JioHotstar
- Prathi Chhaya (Malayalam Movie) – April 24
- 24 (Hindi Series) – April 24
Sun NXT
- JC The University (Kannada Movie) – April 24
ZEE5
- Band Melam (Telugu Movie) – April 24
- Xerox (Kannada Series) – April 24
Amazon Prime Video
- Happy Raj (Telugu Dubbed Movie) – April 24
- Naughty Business (English Series) – April 24
- Marty Supreme (Hollywood Movie) – April 24
- New Bandits Season 2 (Hollywood Series) – April 24
- Immortal Combat (Hollywood Movie) – April 24
Lionsgate Play
- Greenland 2: Migration (Telugu Dubbed Movie) – April 24
Apple TV+
- My Brother the Minotaur (English Series) – April 24