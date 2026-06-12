Telangana Government Holidays 2026: Complete list
The Telangana government has released the official holiday calendar for 2026, outlining all public, government, regional, and bank holidays to be observed across the state during the year.
The holiday schedule covers national festivals, religious celebrations, and Telangana-specific cultural events. The calendar will help government employees, private sector workers, students, and businesses plan vacations, long weekends, and important activities in advance..
Complete Telangana Holiday List 2026
- January 1 – New Year's Day
- January 13 – Bhogi
- January 14 – Sankranti/Pongal
- January 26 – Republic Day
- February 15 – Maha Shivaratri
- March 3 – Holi
- March 19 – Ugadi
- March 21 – Idul Fitr (Ramzan)
- March 22 – Following Day of Ramzan
- March 26 – Sri Rama Navami
- April 1 – Annual Accounts Closing
- April 3 – Good Friday
- April 5 – Babu Jagjivan Ram's Birthday
- April 14 – Dr. B.R. Ambedkar's Birthday
- May 27 – Bakrid
- June 2 – Telangana State Formation Day
- June 26 – Muharram
- August 10 – Bonalu
- August 15 – Independence Day
- August 26 – Milad-un-Nabi
- September 4 – Sri Krishna Ashtami
- September 14 – Vinayaka Chavithi
- October 2 – Mahatma Gandhi's Birthday
- October 11 – Bathukamma Starting Day
- October 19 – Durgastami
- October 20 – Vijaya Dashami
- October 22 – Following Day of Vijaya Dashami
- November 8 – Deepavali
- November 24 – Guru Nanak's Birthday
- November 24 – Kartika Purnima
- December 25 – Christmas
- December 26 – Boxing Day
With holidays spread throughout the year, Telangana residents will have several opportunities to celebrate festivals, spend time with family, and plan travel. Employees and students are advised to keep track of the official holiday calendar and any government notifications regarding changes or additional local holidays.
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