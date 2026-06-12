Telangana Government Holidays 2026: Complete list

The Telangana government has released the official holiday calendar for 2026, outlining all public, government, regional, and bank holidays to be observed across the state during the year.

The holiday schedule covers national festivals, religious celebrations, and Telangana-specific cultural events. The calendar will help government employees, private sector workers, students, and businesses plan vacations, long weekends, and important activities in advance..

Complete Telangana Holiday List 2026

January 1 – New Year's Day

January 13 – Bhogi

January 14 – Sankranti/Pongal

January 26 – Republic Day

February 15 – Maha Shivaratri

March 3 – Holi

March 19 – Ugadi

March 21 – Idul Fitr (Ramzan)

March 22 – Following Day of Ramzan

March 26 – Sri Rama Navami

April 1 – Annual Accounts Closing

April 3 – Good Friday

April 5 – Babu Jagjivan Ram's Birthday

April 14 – Dr. B.R. Ambedkar's Birthday

May 27 – Bakrid

June 2 – Telangana State Formation Day

June 26 – Muharram

August 10 – Bonalu

August 15 – Independence Day

August 26 – Milad-un-Nabi

September 4 – Sri Krishna Ashtami

September 14 – Vinayaka Chavithi

October 2 – Mahatma Gandhi's Birthday

October 11 – Bathukamma Starting Day

October 19 – Durgastami

October 20 – Vijaya Dashami

October 22 – Following Day of Vijaya Dashami

November 8 – Deepavali

November 24 – Guru Nanak's Birthday

November 24 – Kartika Purnima

December 25 – Christmas

December 26 – Boxing Day

With holidays spread throughout the year, Telangana residents will have several opportunities to celebrate festivals, spend time with family, and plan travel. Employees and students are advised to keep track of the official holiday calendar and any government notifications regarding changes or additional local holidays.

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