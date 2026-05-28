Telangana EdCET 2026 Results to Be Released Soon

The wait is almost over for candidates who appeared for the TS EdCET 2026 examination. The Telangana Council of Higher Education (TGCHE) has officially confirmed the release date for the Telangana State Education Common Entrance Test results.

According to the latest update, TS EdCET 2026 results will be announced on May 30, 2026. Thousands of candidates across Telangana have been eagerly waiting for the results, which are crucial for admissions into B.Ed courses offered by various colleges in the state.

Once the results are released, candidates will be able to check their marks and download their official scorecards online through the Sakshi Education website. Students are advised to keep their hall ticket details ready to avoid last-minute delays while checking the results.

The TS EdCET examination is conducted every year for students seeking admission into Bachelor of Education (B.Ed) programs. The result announcement will also pave the way for the counselling and admission process for the academic year 2026-27.

Steps to Download TS EdCET 2026 Results

Visit the official Sakshi Education website

Click on the “TS EdCET 2026 Results” link available on the homepage

Enter the required login credentials

Submit the details

View and download the scorecard

Take a printout for future reference

Students are advised to regularly check official portals for further updates regarding rank cards, counselling schedules, and admission notifications.

Result Date: May 30, 2026

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