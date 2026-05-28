Ram Charan’s Peddi Crosses Massive $575K in North America Pre-Sales

Ram Charan’s upcoming movie Peddi is currently one of the most awaited films in Tollywood. Directed by Buchi Babu Sana, the big-budget entertainer is all set for a grand worldwide release on June 4, 2026. Actress Janhvi Kapoor is playing the female lead in the film.

Even before its release, Peddi is creating a sensation at the box office, especially in North America. The movie has already crossed an impressive $575K in premiere advance sales, with more than 20,000 tickets sold so far. Since the premiere shows are still a few days away, trade experts believe the collections will increase even more in the coming days.

The strong advance bookings clearly show the huge craze for Ram Charan among overseas audiences. Fans are eagerly waiting to watch him in a powerful and energetic role on the big screen. The film’s posters, teaser, and promotional content have also received a positive response from movie lovers.

Apart from Ram Charan and Janhvi Kapoor, the film features several popular actors including Shiva Rajkumar, Divyenndu Sharma, Jagapathi Babu, and Boman Irani in important roles. The movie is being produced on a lavish scale under the Vriddhi Cinemas banner.

Another major attraction of Peddi is its music composed by legendary musician A.R. Rahman. The songs and background score are already creating excitement among fans and adding more hype to the film.

With strong overseas bookings, star-studded cast, and huge expectations, Peddi is shaping up to be one of the biggest Telugu releases of 2026.