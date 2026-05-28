Telangana Faces Rains and Heatwave Together, 23 Die of Heatstroke

Telangana is currently witnessing extreme and unusual weather conditions, with severe heatwaves on one side and untimely rains causing major crop damage on the other. The changing weather has created serious problems for both the public and farmers across the state.

According to reports, 23 people lost their lives due to heatstroke in a single day as temperatures continued to soar across Telangana. The highest number of deaths was reported in the combined Warangal district, where nine people died due to the intense heat. Eight deaths were recorded in the combined Khammam district, while Karimnagar, Nalgonda, and Mancherial also reported casualties.

In a tragic incident from Siddipet district, a farmer identified as Krishna Reddy reportedly suffered heatstroke while guarding paddy stocks kept at a procurement centre. He battled for life for several days before passing away on Wednesday. The incident has highlighted the difficult conditions faced by farmers in the state.

At the same time, heavy and unexpected rainfall has damaged large quantities of paddy stored at procurement centres in several districts. Areas including Medak, Sangareddy, Siddipet, Yadadri-Bhuvanagiri, Karimnagar, Jagitial, Peddapalli, and Mahabubnagar witnessed intense rainfall from Tuesday night to Wednesday morning.

Farmers tried to protect the grain using tarpaulin covers, but continuous rain and waterlogging damaged the stored paddy. In many procurement centres, insufficient tarpaulin sheets and poor storage arrangements worsened the situation. Reports say several paddy stocks became wet, changed colour, and even started sprouting, leading to major financial losses for farmers.

Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has warned that severe heatwave conditions are likely to continue across Telangana until May 31. Experts say temperatures may once again touch 45 to 47 degrees Celsius in several districts over the next four days.

Doctors and weather officials have advised people to avoid going outdoors between 12 PM and 4 PM to prevent heatstroke. Citizens have also been urged to stay hydrated and take necessary precautions during the ongoing heatwave.

Weather experts further stated that the southwest monsoon is expected to enter Telangana after June 5, which may bring some relief from the scorching summer conditions.

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