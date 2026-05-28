Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Becomes IPL 2026’s Biggest Youth Superstar

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has become the breakout star of IPL 2026 with his fearless batting displays and stunning power-hitting performances for Rajasthan Royals. At just 15 years old, the youngster has captured the attention of cricket fans across the country and established himself as one of the most exciting talents in Indian cricket.

The teenage batter’s remarkable performances this season have created an enormous buzz among supporters. His jersey number “03” is now becoming increasingly popular among Rajasthan Royals fans, joining the list of iconic IPL jersey numbers associated with legends like MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli, and Rohit Sharma.

According to reports, Rajasthan Royals have witnessed record-breaking demand for Sooryavanshi’s jersey this season. Franchise insiders revealed that supporters have been asking almost exclusively for his merchandise, making it one of the highest-selling jerseys in the team’s history.

The craze around the young batter intensified after his unforgettable innings against Sunrisers Hyderabad in the IPL Eliminator at New Chandigarh. Chasing a challenging target, Sooryavanshi produced a breathtaking knock of 97 runs from only 29 deliveries, tearing apart a bowling attack led by Australian skipper Pat Cummins.

The young star smashed 12 huge sixes and five boundaries during the innings, helping Rajasthan Royals secure a place in Qualifier 2. His explosive hitting also helped him surpass Chris Gayle’s long-standing IPL record for the most sixes in a single season, taking his tally to an incredible 65 maximums.

Despite the growing attention and fame, Sooryavanshi has remained calm and focused on team success. Speaking after the match, the youngster said he prefers to keep things simple and always looks to put pressure on bowlers with positive intent. He also stated that his primary goal is to help Rajasthan Royals win the IPL trophy.

The innings began in dramatic fashion when Sooryavanshi launched Pat Cummins for a massive straight six in the opening over. He continued his attack by smashing multiple boundaries and sixes against the Australian pacer before taking apart Sakib Hussain with another flurry of big hits.

The teenager raced to his half-century in just 16 balls and looked set to challenge some of the fastest scoring records in IPL history. His explosive partnership with Yashasvi Jaiswal added 125 runs before Praful Hinge finally dismissed him.

With his fearless approach, maturity beyond his age, and incredible hitting ability, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi is rapidly becoming one of the brightest future stars of Indian cricket.

Also read: Vaibhav Suryavanshi Breaks Chris Gayle’s All-Time IPL Sixes Record