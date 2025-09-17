September 17, Hyderabad Liberation Day: How Hyderabad Became Part of India – History and Significance

On August 15, 1947, India won its long-fought freedom from British rule. But for Hyderabad, the journey to join the Indian Union took another year. It was on September 17, 1948, that Hyderabad—then ruled by the Nizam—formally became part of independent India after a decisive military operation.

At the time of independence, Hyderabad was the largest princely state in India, ruled by the Nizam, who resisted joining the Indian Union. The state’s strategic location and size made its integration crucial, but negotiations with the Nizam failed, and tensions escalated. Political unrest grew within Hyderabad, with widespread support for integration from the people and the Indian National Congress.

To resolve the deadlock, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, India’s first Home Minister, authorized a military intervention known as “Operation Polo”. Beginning on September 13, 1948, the Indian Army swiftly moved into Hyderabad. After four days of intense action, the Nizam surrendered on September 17, 1948, and Hyderabad officially acceded to the Indian Union.

This day marked the end of princely resistance to integration and the consolidation of India as a united nation. It was not just a military victory but also a political and cultural milestone, ending centuries of feudal rule under the Nizam and paving the way for democratic governance in the region.

For the people of Hyderabad, the day signified the end of uncertainty and autocracy and the beginning of a new chapter within independent India. The integration symbolized unity, sovereignty, and the success of India’s vision of “one nation.”

Even today, September 17 is remembered as Hyderabad Liberation Day, a reminder of the region’s historical transformation and its enduring contribution to the story of independent India.