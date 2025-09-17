Hyderabad Integration into India September 17, 1948

On August 15, 1947, the Indian independence movement reached its climax, but it wasn't until September 17, 1948, that Hyderabad saw its own historic transformation. The region, which had been under the rule of the Nizam, formally became a part of the Indian Union after a significant military operation.

The Nizam's Hyderabad was an independent princely state that resisted integration with India for a while after the country’s independence. Tensions began escalating in 1946, with political unrest and demands for integration from within the region, including widespread support from the Indian National Congress and the people of Hyderabad.

The operation to integrate Hyderabad into the Indian Union was carried out under the leadership of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel. The military operation, known as "Operation Polo," was conducted to address the situation where the Nizam was unwilling to join India, despite growing pressures and widespread unrest within the region.

On September 17, 1948, after intense military action, the Nizam of Hyderabad surrendered, and Hyderabad officially became a part of the Indian Union. This marked a significant milestone in India’s post-independence integration.

It was not just a military operation; it was a political and cultural turning point for the region. The historical change signified the end of the princely state era in India, bringing the Hyderabad region under the administration of the Indian government.

The day is remembered by many as a day of freedom and integration. For the people of Hyderabad, it meant the end of an era of uncertainty and the beginning of a new chapter in their journey as part of the newly formed Indian nation.

This event in history is still celebrated in Hyderabad, not just as a political change, but also as a symbol of the unity and integrity of India post-independence.

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