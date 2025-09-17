September 17 Stock Market Holiday for PM Narendra Modi's Birthday?

The Indian stock market will operate as usual on September 17, 2025, which is also Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 75th birthday. There are no stock market holidays announced for this day, and trading will continue normally on both the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) and National Stock Exchange (NSE).

Trading ScheduleThe stock market will follow its regular trading hours:

Pre-Open Session: 9:00 AM to 9:15 AM (order entry from 9:00 AM to 9:08 AM with random closure in the last minute)

Regular Trading Session: 9:15 AM to 3:30 PM

Closing Session: 3:40 PM to 4:00 PM

Upcoming Stock Market Holidays in 2025: Here are some notable stock market holidays in 2025:

Mahashivratri: February 26, 2025 (Wednesday)

Holi: March 14, 2025 (Friday)

Eid-Ul-Fitr (Ramzan Id): March 31, 2025 (Monday)

Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti: October 2, 2025 (Thursday)

Diwali-Laxmi Pujan: October 21, 2025 (Tuesday), with Muhurat Trading session

Diwali Balipratipada: October 22, 2025 (Wednesday)

Christmas: December 25, 2025 (Thursday)

September 2025 Stock Market StatusThere are no stock market holidays in September 2025, apart from weekends. This means investors and traders can focus on their strategies and portfolio adjustments without disruptions.