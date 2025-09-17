Hyderabad Woman Married to US Cop Abused & Abandoned, Writes Letter to S Jaishankar

A Hyderabad woman has narrated her harrowing ordeal of alleged domestic abuse and abandonment by her husband, leaving her stranded in India without the means to return to the United States.

The woman, identified as Hana Ahmed Khan, a resident of Hyderabad, wrote to External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, detailing the “humiliation” she has endured over the past few years and sought his intervention to help her return to the US.

Hana stated that she married Mohammed Zain Uddin on June 22, 2022, in Hyderabad. Zain, a US citizen and officer with the Chicago Police Department, returned to the US shortly after the wedding, leaving her behind in India.

“Despite numerous requests, he did not take any steps to reunite with me for nearly two years. Eventually, he processed my visa, and I travelled to the United States on 17th February 2024, where we stayed at 6109 N Kedvale Ave, Chicago,” she wrote.

However, Hana alleged that soon after her arrival in Chicago, she was subjected to emotional abuse, physical harassment, and mental torture.

“Despite these challenges, I remained hopeful the situation would improve. But the mistreatment continued. My husband even attempted to pressure me into initiating divorce proceedings, which I refused, as I come from a background where such decisions are not taken lightly. Meanwhile, I received my Social Security Card and Green Card Vide No: 069-143-708,” she added.

According to her letter, Zain later appeared to attempt reconciliation and suggested a trip to India via Umrah (KSA), combining it with a family visit.

“We arrived in Hyderabad on 7th February 2024, and as he did not have a residence here, we checked into The Park Hotel, Somajiguda. He then asked me to visit my family. While I was away, I received a call from the hotel management informing me that my luggage had been removed from the room and that my husband had checked out and left for the airport,” Hana recounted.

On rushing back to the hotel, she discovered that her belongings—including her passport, green card, SSN, and jewellery—were missing.

“Attempts to contact him were unsuccessful. I immediately filed a complaint at Panjagutta Police Station vide FIR No. 118/2025 u/s 85, 303 (2) BNS. Despite efforts by the police, there has been no progress in retrieving my stolen documents and valuables. I then approached the Regional Passport Officer, Hyderabad, who issued me a fresh passport (Stolen Passport No: U7470801, New Passport No: AB052506),” she informed the MEA.

Hana wrote that she remains in a state of distress and humiliation, stranded in India without valid documents to travel back to the US.

“I tried my best to approach the U.S. Consulate in Hyderabad, but was denied entry, and even my effort through email failed. I humbly request you to kindly intervene and take up my matter with the US Embassy in New Delhi or the Consulate in Hyderabad, so that I may be issued the required documents to return to the US and fight my case legally,” her letter concluded.