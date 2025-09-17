Sarfaraz Ahmad Replaces NVS Reddy as Managing Director of Hyderabad Metro

In a key administrative reshuffle, Sarfaraz Ahmad, IAS, has officially assumed charge as the new Managing Director of Hyderabad Metro Rail Limited (HMRL) on Tuesday, September 16. He takes over the role from NVS Reddy, who has been relieved of his duties.

The state government, through GO 1241, also issued a series of transfers and new postings involving several IAS officers.

Krishna Aditya S, IAS, has been given full additional charge as Secretary of the Telangana Social Welfare Residential Educational Institutions Society (TGSWREIS), relieving K. Seetha Lakshmi.

Srijana G, IAS, has been relieved from her role as Director of Women Development and Child Welfare (WCD). Shruti Ojha, IAS, has been appointed as her successor.

Kota Sreevatsa, IAS, has been posted as Joint Metropolitan Commissioner of HMDA (General) and given additional charge as Secretary of HMDA. He replaces R. Upender Reddy.

The appointments reflect the Telangana government’s move to streamline key departments and ensure continuity in crucial administrative roles.