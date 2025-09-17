Hyderabad Rains Alert: Thunderstorms in Telangana For Two Days

Even as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast a spell of wet days for Hyderabad and several parts of Telangana, the city woke up to overcast skies and humid conditions on Wednesday morning.

According to the IMD, moderate showers are expected across Hyderabad over the next few days, while certain districts are likely to experience heavier downpours.

The Met Department has specifically predicted heavy rain at isolated places in Adilabad, Nirmal, Nizamabad, Jagtial, Sangareddy, Medak, and Kamareddy districts over the next 48 hours. In view of this, a yellow alert has been issued, advising residents in these regions to remain cautious and avoid unnecessary travel during intense spells.

In Hyderabad, moderate rainfall is likely to continue until September 20, after which showers are expected to reduce in intensity, turning into light to moderate rain until September 22. Weather experts have also forecast scattered rainfall in LB Nagar, Vanasthalipuram, Hayathnagar, Saroornagar, Saidabad, Badangpet, Meerpet, BN Reddy Nagar, Uppal, Nagole, Amberpet, and adjoining areas on Wednesday (September 17), with more spells expected through the afternoon and evening hours.

Officials further cautioned that thunderstorms, accompanied by lightning and gusty winds reaching speeds of 30–40 kmph, may occur at isolated places across Telangana. Such weather conditions could potentially lead to waterlogging in low-lying areas, disruption of traffic, and difficulties in daily activities. Residents have been urged to stay alert, follow safety advisories, and take adequate precautions.