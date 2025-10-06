Hyderabad To Get 6000 Crore Hospitality Projects - 6 Five Star Hotels, 1 Trade Center, Wellness Resort, Eco Park and Many

The Telangana government-led by CM Revanth Reddy is rolling out an ambitious plan to transform Hyderabad into a world-class tourism hub. As part of the initiative, the city will see the construction of six five-star hotels, one four-star hotel, a major trade center, and a wellness resort on the city outskirts.

These projects, coming up in fast-developing areas such as Rayadurgam, Budvel, Puppalaguda, Shamshabad, Neopolis, Financial District, and Future City, are expected to involve an investment of around ₹6,000 crore. According to the tourism department, the new infrastructure will directly and indirectly create 8,000 jobs in the hospitality and allied sectors.

The state government recently signed MoUs with national and international firms during a tourism conclave to fast-track these developments. The upcoming wellness resort on Hyderabad’s outskirts aims to offer visitors a peaceful retreat away from city life.

Officials said these projects will significantly strengthen Hyderabad’s tourism infrastructure, attract more international visitors, and boost the city’s global image. Beyond tourism, the addition of five-star hotels and a trade center will also make Hyderabad a prime destination for international business summits, conventions, and meetings.

By prioritizing tourism as a key driver of growth, Telangana hopes to bring in higher revenues for the state exchequer while positioning Hyderabad as a leading global destination for both leisure and business.