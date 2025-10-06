Vijayawada–Hyderabad Highway Sees Heavy Traffic as People Return After Dussehra Holidays

Hyderabad faced severe traffic congestion on Sunday as thousands of people travelled back to the city from their hometowns after the Dasara holidays. With schools and colleges reopening on Monday, highways were choked throughout the day, especially along the busy Hyderabad–Vijayawada National Highway.

In Choutuppal, vehicles were stuck in bumper-to-bumper traffic for several kilometres. The rush, which started early in the morning, continued well past midnight, with Hyderabad-bound traffic suffering the worst jams. The weekly market in Choutuppal town added to the chaos, leaving both motorists and pedestrians struggling to move.

Police personnel were deployed in large numbers, working round the clock to ease the traffic flow. Despite their efforts, the sheer volume of returning travellers made the situation difficult to manage.

A similar scene unfolded on the Warangal–Hyderabad highway, where heavy traffic was reported near Bibinagar mandal. At the Gudur toll plaza, queues stretched for more than two kilometres from Swarnagiri, with vehicles moving at a crawl late into the night.

For the past three days, highways across Telangana have remained congested due to the post-Dasara rush, causing severe inconvenience to commuters. Authorities have urged motorists to plan their return journeys outside peak hours to avoid getting stuck in long jams.