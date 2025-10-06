Jubilee Hills Bypoll on November 11, Results on November 14

Declaring the election dates for Bihar, the Election Commission of India (ECI) on Monday (October 6) announced that the Jubilee Hills by-election will be held on November 11, 2025.

Besides Telangana, bypolls are also scheduled in Budgam (Jammu and Kashmir), Anta (Rajasthan), Ghatsila (Jharkhand), Tarn Taran (Punjab), Dampa (Mizoram), and Nuapada (Odisha).

For Jubilee Hills, the election gazette notification will be issued on October 13. The last date for filing nominations is October 21, followed by scrutiny on October 22. Candidates can withdraw their nominations until October 24. Counting of votes for all the by-elections will take place on November 14.

The bypoll was necessitated by the sudden death of three-time MLA Maganti Gopinath on June 8. Gopinath first won the seat in 2014 on a TDP ticket and retained it in 2018 and 2023 after joining the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS).

The by-election is shaping up to be a prestige battle among the ruling Congress, Opposition BRS, and the BJP. For the BRS, victory is crucial at a time when internal discord has unsettled the party and Telangana’s political landscape. A win in Jubilee Hills would bolster the leadership credentials of BRS chief K. Chandrashekar Rao and working president K.T. Rama Rao ahead of upcoming local body and GHMC elections.

The BRS has already announced Maganti Sunitha, wife of the late MLA, as its candidate. The BJP and Congress are yet to declare theirs.

Jubilee Hills has 3,99,000 eligible voters—2,07,382 men, 1,91,593 women, and 25 third-gender voters—maintaining a gender ratio of 924 women per 1,000 men.