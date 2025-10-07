Hyderabad Real Estate: One Acre Sold for ₹177 Crore in Raidurg Auction

A new benchmark was set in Hyderabad as a 7.67-acre land parcel in Survey No. 83/1, located in the Knowledge City layout of Raidurg, was auctioned at a record ₹177 crore per acre on Monday (October 6).

This surpassed the previous high of ₹100.75 crore per acre achieved at the Neopolis layout in Kokapet for 3.6 acres in HMDA auctions.

The e-auction, conducted by the Telangana Industrial Infrastructure Corporation (TGIIC), drew strong participation from national and regional developers. Another 11-acre parcel, reportedly picked up by Bengaluru-based developer Prestige Group, fetched ₹141.5 crore per acre. Together, the two parcels brought in ₹3,135 crore for the State.

MSN Realty won the first auction for the Raidurg land parcel, far exceeding the upset price of ₹101 crore per acre. The total value of the parcel stood at ₹1,356 crore.

JLL India and MSTC Limited, a Government of India enterprise serving as TGIIC’s exclusive transaction advisor, managed the auction process.

Reacting to the record sale, TGIIC Vice-Chairman and Managing Director K Shashanka said the unprecedented price reflects strong investor confidence in Hyderabad’s long-term growth potential.

The auction underscores Telangana’s soaring land values. In 2017, Raidurg parcels were sold at ₹42.59 crore per acre; that figure has now quadrupled to ₹177 crore. In 2022, land in Neopolis, Kokapet, had reached ₹100.75 crore per acre.