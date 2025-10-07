OnePlus OxygenOS 16 Launch in India: Android 16 & AI Features Explained

OnePlus has officially announced that OxygenOS 16 will launch in India this month, bringing a fresh set of AI-powered features to its smartphones. While the company hasn’t revealed full details about the new UI or the complete rollout schedule, a recent post on the OnePlus Community hints at which devices may receive the update first.

Devices Expected to Get OxygenOS 16

The following OnePlus devices are likely to receive the Android 16-based OxygenOS 16 update:

OnePlus 13, OnePlus 13R, OnePlus 13S

OnePlus Open

OnePlus 12, OnePlus 12R

OnePlus 11, OnePlus 11R

OnePlus Nord 5, Nord 4, Nord 3

OnePlus Nord CE5, Nord CE4, Nord CE4 Lite

OnePlus Pad 3, Pad Lite, Pad 2, Pad

Note: For the Nord CE 4, Nord CE 4 Lite, and Nord 3, this will likely be their final update, aligning with OnePlus’ promised 2–3 years of software updates for these devices.

When Will OxygenOS 16 Be Available?

OnePlus will officially roll out OxygenOS 16 in India on 16 October. However, the update will not reach all devices simultaneously.

First: Latest OnePlus 13 series (OnePlus 13, 13R, 13S)

Latest OnePlus 13 series (OnePlus 13, 13R, 13S) Next : Older flagship models

: Older flagship models Finally: Mid-range devices such as the Nord series

What’s New in OxygenOS 16?

OxygenOS 16 will bring Android 16 to eligible devices, along with several new AI features:

AI Assistant Integration: OnePlus’ ‘Plus Mind’ will now include Gemini, allowing the AI assistant to interact with screenshots from apps to answer queries, such as planning trips.

OnePlus’ ‘Plus Mind’ will now include Gemini, allowing the AI assistant to interact with screenshots from apps to answer queries, such as planning trips. UI Enhancements: Expect smoother animations, refreshed icons, and potential updates to the settings and notification panels.

Expect smoother animations, refreshed icons, and potential updates to the settings and notification panels. Possible Lock-Screen Widgets: Leaks suggest that lock-screen widgets may be included, though there’s no official confirmation yet.

OnePlus fans will need to wait for the official rollout to experience the full range of OxygenOS 16 features.