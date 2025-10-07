Holiday Travel: Telangana Launches Helicopter Rides from Hyderabad to Srisailam – Here’s What to Expect

A road trip to Srisailam has long been a favourite for Hyderabadis, especially nature enthusiasts. The winding drive through the lush Nallamala forests, accompanied by the soothing sound of the Krishna River, offers a serene escape from city life. Now, this journey is set to get faster and far more luxurious.

Heli-Tourism Takes Off

Telangana Tourism has announced helicopter rides from Hyderabad to Srisailam, promising travellers a unique way to experience the region’s natural beauty. What used to be a 6 to 8-hour drive can now be enjoyed as a 45-minute aerial journey, complete with panoramic views of forested valleys, river bends, and the Srisailam Dam.

The heli-tourism initiative, launched in collaboration with EaseMyTrip, will connect Hyderabad, Srisailam, and Somasila. It’s designed to combine tourism with adventure, offering visitors a fresh perspective on Telangana’s scenic landscapes.

What to Expect

According to Telangana Tourism Minister Jupally Krishna Rao, the flights will give travellers spectacular aerial views of the Nallamala forests, Srisailam Dam, and Krishna River. Alongside this, the government has announced Rs. 68 crore in development projects for Srisailam and Somasila, including riverfront facilities, a skywalk, and wellness retreats to complement the helicopter experience.

This project aims to attract not only devotees visiting the temples but also travellers seeking offbeat experiences such as aerial photography, monsoon sightseeing, and weekend getaways. While the announcement is official, ticket prices, launch dates, and booking details are yet to be revealed.

Things to Do in Srisailam

While the helicopter ride saves travel time, the real adventure begins on the ground. Srisailam is a blend of spirituality, history, and natural beauty. Key attractions include:

Mallikarjuna Temple

Srisailam Dam and Octopus Viewpoint

Pathala Ganga

Akkamahadevi Caves

Nallamala Forest

Srisailam Tiger Reserve

Telangana’s heli-tourism initiative is more than a transport option—it reflects the state’s vision of reimagining travel. By combining convenience, spirituality, and scenic beauty, the Hyderabad–Srisailam route could soon become one of India’s most captivating short-flight experiences.