All schools and colleges run by the government and private sectors within Adilabad district will be closed on Tuesday, October 7, 2025, on the occasion of the 85th death anniversary (Vardhanthi) of Raj Gond tribal hero Kumram Bheem.

The festival has been announced so that students, employees, and the general public can celebrate the occasion. Hundreds of tribal followers from Telangana, including neighboring states like Maharashtra and Chhattisgarh, will throng Jodeghat village in Kumram Bheem Asifabad district to pay homage at the martyr's memorial of the legendary tribal martyr.

The Kumram Bheem Vardhanthi festival will not only be celebrated at the district headquarter but also at all the mandal headquarter places in the erstwhile Adilabad district, providing people an occasion to commemorate the tribal ruler's life.

As per an Adilabad Collector Rajarshi Shah press release, the October 7 holiday will be made up for by making the working day on Saturday, December 13, 2025, for both colleges and schools in the district. This maintains the academic calendar intact without neglecting the local holiday.

The holiday of Kumram Bheem is a commemoration of his efforts throughout his entire life in the struggle for rights and well-being of tribal people. On the holiday, citizens and students both honor his work and attend ceremonies being conducted throughout the district.

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