Heavy Rains Lash Hyderabad: IMD Predicts More Showers Till Oct 12

A fresh spell of rain lashed Hyderabad on Tuesday evening (October 7), drenching parts of Khairtabad, Ameerpet, and Jubilee Hills.

Heavy downpour was also recorded in Nampally, Masab Tank, Charminar, Asifnagar, Rajendranagar, Bahadurpura, Tank Bund, LB Nagar, Malakpet, Saroornagar, Saidabad, and Hayathnagar.

Anticipating light rain and thunderstorms in B Kothagudem, Hyderabad, Kamareddy, Karimnagar, Khammam, Mahabubnagar, Medak, M Malkajgiri, Nagarkurnool, Nalgonda, Nizamabad, Rajanna Sircilla, Rangareddy, Sangareddy, Siddipet, Suryapet, Vikarabad, and Y Bhuvanagiri, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow warning.

The heavy downpour in Hyderabad triggered waterlogging and traffic congestion just as employees were leaving work in the evening.

IMD Issues Rain Warning Until October 12

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted continued rainfall and thunderstorms across Telangana, with Hyderabad likely to experience light to moderate rain accompanied by lightning and gusty winds over the next few days.

According to the seven-day weather bulletin issued by the Meteorological Centre, Hyderabad, on October 7, the city will see light to moderate rain or thundershowers at a few places from October 7 to October 11.

A thunderstorm warning has also been issued for Hyderabad and surrounding districts, including Medchal Malkajgiri, Rangareddy, Mahabubnagar, Nagarkurnool, and Wanaparthy, with the IMD forecasting gusty winds reaching 30–40 kmph along with lightning activity at isolated places.

The bulletin notes that the weather system is influenced by a cyclonic circulation over the Bay of Bengal, bringing moisture-laden winds into Telangana. The IMD has categorized the risk as medium, warning of waterlogging on roads, traffic congestion, and slippery surfaces in low-lying areas.

From October 10 to October 12, light to moderate rainfall is likely to continue over most parts of Telangana, including Hyderabad, though the intensity may vary across regions.

Authorities have been advised to remain alert, and the IMD has urged residents to avoid unnecessary travel during heavy rainfall and stay indoors during lightning activity.