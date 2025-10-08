Hyderabad Rains Update: Fresh Thunderstorms in Telangana Today

Heavy rains and thunderstorms are expected to continue across Telangana on Wednesday (October 8).

Weather experts have issued an alert for south and east Telangana, including Nalgonda, Suryapet, Khammam, Nagarkurnool, Wanaparthy, Rangareddy, Mahabubnagar, Bhadradri-Kothagudem, Mahabubabad, Mulugu, Warangal, and Yadadri-Bhongir. These regions are likely to witness severe thunderstorms from afternoon till late night. Isolated rainfall is expected in the remaining parts of the State.

Meanwhile, dry weather is likely to prevail in Hyderabad till afternoon, followed by scattered intense thunderstorms from afternoon to night.

Intermittent heavy rains lashed parts of Hyderabad on Tuesday evening (October 7), causing waterlogging and traffic congestion.

Employees faced severe inconvenience as the showers coincided with office closing hours. The downpour also led to overcrowded metro trains.

Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted continued rainfall and thunderstorms across Telangana, with Hyderabad likely to experience light to moderate rain accompanied by lightning and gusty winds over the next few days.

According to the seven-day weather bulletin issued by the Meteorological Centre, Hyderabad, the city will see light to moderate rain or thundershowers at a few locations till October 11.

A thunderstorm warning has also been issued for Hyderabad and nearby districts, including Medchal-Malkajgiri, Rangareddy, Mahabubnagar, Nagarkurnool, and Wanaparthy, with the IMD forecasting gusty winds of 30–40 kmph and lightning activity at isolated places.

The bulletin notes that the weather system is influenced by a cyclonic circulation over the Bay of Bengal, bringing moisture-laden winds into Telangana. The IMD has categorized the risk as medium, warning of waterlogging, traffic congestion, and slippery roads in low-lying areas.

From October 10 to 12, light to moderate rainfall is expected to continue over most parts of Telangana, including Hyderabad, though the intensity may vary across regions.

Authorities have been advised to remain alert, and the IMD has urged residents to avoid unnecessary travel during heavy rainfall and stay indoors during lightning activity.