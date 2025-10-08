Telangana Govt Bans Two More Cough Syrups Over Contamination Concerns

Even as the death toll due to contaminated cough syrup rose to 20 in Madhya Pradesh, the Telangana government on Wednesday (October 8) banned the sale of two cough medicines — Relief and Respifresh-TR.

The State government issued official orders prohibiting the sale of the two syrups, citing adulteration concerns and public health risks.

Relief cough syrup from batch LSL25160 and Respifresh-TR cough syrup from batch R01GL2523 -- both with an expiry date of December 2026 and manufactured in Gujarat have been banned.

Earlier this week, the Telangana health department issued an advisory urging parents and caregivers to exercise caution while giving cough syrups to children.

The advisory followed reports of multiple child deaths in Madhya Pradesh linked to consumption of contaminated cough syrup.

In response, the Centre’s Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) issued a public alert, warning people to immediately stop using ‘Coldrif’ syrup, batch number SR-13, manufactured by Sresan Pharma, Sunguvarchathiram, Kancheepuram, Tamil Nadu.

The syrup was found to be contaminated with diethylene glycol (DEG) — a toxic chemical known to cause severe kidney damage and potentially fatal poisoning.

Following the revelations, an SIT (Special Investigation Team) was constituted to probe the chain of negligence from manufacturing to distribution and local prescription practices. Investigators are examining how the adulterated syrup entered the market and why regulatory safeguards failed to prevent its sale.

Reports indicate that authorities have arrested the doctor who prescribed the medicine.

Telangana, along with Karnataka and Maharashtra, has banned the sale of Coldrif syrup as a precautionary measure. The SIT continues to investigate, and health officials have urged parents to remain vigilant.