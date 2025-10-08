Hyderabad Gets a New Free Public Library by Coforge Near HiTech City

Bookworms in Hyderabad get good news as the new library was inaugurated at the IT corridor, nearby HiTech City. Coforge, a Noida-based tech company offering digital and IT services, opened its public library in Kothaguda in Hyderabad.

Coforge allotted it the eighth floor of Pravana Business Park in the Kondapur residential area for the library. A 16,660 sq. ft, air-conditioned library space is designed with an aesthetic interior to get the vibe of a nostalgic library feel.

The library has about 15,000 books across genres; also, it is digitalised, and all e-books and research are available.

Coforge has been building modern libraries in its company spaces with the motto of social responsibility across the country. Previously, they established the libraries in Noida and Gurugram.

After opening, Talking to the media, the CEO of the company, Sudhir Singh, said, “Coforge believes in public libraries as long-term social infrastructure that outlasts technology cycles and business models. Their impact will be calculated not only in visitor numbers but also in the opportunity they create for individuals to learn, grow, and thrive.”

The company’s chief brand and sustainability officer, Anuradha Sehgal, said that Conforge has steadfastly continued with its socially inclusive programmes that enlighten human behaviour. “Libraries are invaluable resources for the growth and development of communities and play a crucial role in nation-building.” She said.

Ponnala Lakshamaih, the former minister of combined Andhra Pradesh, now BRS state leader, has been the first visitor to the library. After the inauguration, talking to the media, he reminisced about his days as a librarian in Jangoan district.

The company set the timings for the library from 9 in the morning to 8 in the evening. And it is said that the library will be available for everyone who loves reading for free.