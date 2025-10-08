Deepika Padukone Trolled For Hijab in Abu Dhabi Ad: Here’s the Truth

Actress and new mom Deepika Padukone has made headlines — once again for controversial reasons.

The actress is facing intense criticism on social media for covering her head in what many described as a hijab in an advertisement for ‘Experience Abu Dhabi’, commissioned by the UAE’s Department of Culture and Tourism.

In the ad, Deepika is spotted in a red outfit covering her entire body except her face and hands. The sequence was shot at the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque, where visitors are required to follow a strict dress code reflecting UAE customs and traditions.

Padukone, previously in the news for exiting high-profile projects like Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Spirit and Nag Ashwin’s Kalki sequel allegedly due to working hours, is being accused of hypocrisy.

Netizens referenced her short film ‘My Choice’, directed by Homi Adajania as part of Vogue’s empowerment mission. Featuring 99 women, including Deepika, the film emphasizes women’s right to choose, with lyrics such as:

My body, my mind, my choice;

To wear the clothes I like; even if my spirit roams naked; My choice;

To be a size 0 or a size 15; They don't have a size for my spirit, and never will.

Pointing to this, trolls questioned Deepika’s choice while featuring in the ad wearing a ‘hijab.’ However, others appreciated her for respecting the mosque’s decorum.

No! Deepika is Not Wearing a Hijab



Clarifying the debate, supporters noted that Deepika wore an abaya, not a hijab. A hijab covers the head and neck, while an abaya covers the entire body except the face, hands, and feet.

According to the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque’s official website, all women, Muslim or not, must wear an abaya. Men are also advised to wear clothing that covers their legs, avoid transparent, sleeveless, or tight-fitted garments.

The trolling highlights the toxic online environment, where people often attack celebrities without understanding facts.