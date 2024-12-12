Rajasthan records increase in voter gender ratio, Chhittorgarh leads with 994

Jaipur, Dec 12 (IANS) Rajasthan has made significant strides in promoting women's participation in democracy by achieving a remarkable seven-point increase in the male-female voter gender ratio within just a few months.

The ratio has improved from 923 in February 2024 to 930 in December 2024, surpassing the target set for the Special Summary Revision (SSR) Program-2025.

This progress reflects the proactive measures taken by the Election Department to address disparities and implement corrective actions.

The ongoing Special Summary Revision (SSR) Programme-2025 has been instrumental in updating and refining voter lists across the state.

As per the data as of December 12, the male-female voter sex ratio now stands at 930 women per 1,000 men, exceeding the SSR-2025 target of 926.

The achievement highlights a significant leap from the previous five-point improvement over four years (918 in 2021 to 923 in 2024) to a seven-point surge in just a few months in 2024.

Karauli District registered an extraordinary 20-point increase in the voter gender ratio since August 2024. Barmer and Bikaner Districts improved by 18 and 14 points, respectively. Among Rajasthan's 33 districts, 26 have achieved a voter gender ratio above 900, with nine districts crossing 950 while Chittorgarh (994) and Pratapgarh (993) lead the state.

Since the draft voter list publication on August 20, 2024, the total number of voters in Rajasthan has grown by 765,624.

Of this increase, women voters accounted for 452,230, outnumbering the rise in male voters (313,378). Additionally, 16 third-gender voters have been added during this period.

Chief Electoral Officer Naveen Mahajan expressed optimism about further narrowing the male-female voter gap by the final publication of voter lists on January 6, 2025.

This improvement reflects the collaborative efforts of the Chief Electoral Officer, District Collectors, and field officials. With continued dedication, Rajasthan is setting an example of empowering women through greater electoral participation, thereby strengthening democracy at its core.

