Rajasthan Mining Dept uploads draft of New Mineral Policy 2024, seeks suggestions

Jaipur, Sep 11 (IANS) Rajasthan Department of Mines & Geology on Wednesday uploaded the draft of the proposed New Mineral Policy 2024, seeking suggestions from mineral organisations, stakeholders and the general public.

An official said that suggestions can be submitted by September 22, in writing or through e-mail at the department’s official email ID, adding that the 'draft of new mineral policy is prepared with developed Rajasthan, 2047 vision.'

Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma, propounded the need to formulate a new mineral policy for the mining development of the state during the departmental review with a long-term vision.

Officials said that most of the provisions of the State Mineral Policy, 2015, became obsolete in view of radical changes made in the mining laws.

Principal Secretary Mines and Petroleum T. Ravikant informed that keeping in view the vision of Developed Rajasthan, 2047, the proposed New Mineral Policy, 2024 emphasises accelerating the mineral exploration work in the state with the use of world-class technology, use of the latest technology of exploration and mining, environmental protection, efficient management of mineral resources, waste management, processing, industrial investment, increase in direct and indirect employment opportunities, continuous and sustainable development in the mineral sector and increase in revenue etc.

Director Mines Bhagwati Prasad Kalal said that the draft of the proposed Mineral Policy, 2024 can be seen on the departmental website, adding, that people associated with the mining sector and the general public can give their suggestions till September 22.

Principal Secretary Ravikant on Monday said that such a roadmap will be prepared for the pre-auction preparations of mining blocks in the state to e-auction and subsequent processes so that effective action and timely monitoring can be ensured.

He has also propounded the need for coordinated efforts to increase revenue from the mining sector.

He said that the state has abundant mineral wealth and in such a situation, a mineral-wise, zone-wise wise and stage-wise auction process will be prepared in the state so that necessary action can be ensured in time.

