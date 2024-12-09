PCB wants written assurance, decision on CT2025 likely on Wednesday: Sources

New Delhi, Dec 9 (IANS) Amid the ongoing impasse on Pakistan's hosting of the Champions Trophy 2025, the decision on the next year's marquee event is likely to be announced by the International Cricket Council (ICC) on Wednesday, sources told IANS on Monday.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), which holds the hosting rights for the Champions Trophy, has reportedly demanded a written assurance from the international body on the hybrid model for future ICC tournaments after the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) communicated to ICC that the Indian team will not travel to Pakistan abiding by the Government of India's policy.

Amid the stand-off, PCB has agreed to accept the hybrid model for the Champions Trophy with India playing its matches in Dubai while the rest of the tournament will be staged in Pakistan. India will also play the semifinal and final matches in Dubai, subject to qualification.

"Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) wants a written assurance from the World body (ICC) regarding a hybrid model for the future international events to be hosted by India. Decision on Champions Trophy most likely by Wednesday," sources told IANS on Monday.

Meanwhile, the Emirates Cricket Board is keeping a close watch on ICC's decision on the Champions Trophy. Sources say Dubai is all but confirmed to host India's matches.

Ahead of reaching any consensus on the matter, PCB chairman Mohsin Naqvi met Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Sunday as the former had repeatedly mentioned that the body would consult with the government before agreeing to any settlement.

The Champions Trophy 2025 is slated to be played from February 19 to March 9. But it has run into uncertainty after BCCI said it did not have the Indian government’s consent to travel and play its matches in Pakistan. The tournament will feature eight teams, with four teams divided into two groups. The top two teams from both groups will play in the semifinals which will be followed by the title clash.

Last year, Pakistan hosted the Men’s 50-over Asia Cup in a hybrid model after India refused to travel to the country. India played all their matches of the tournament in Colombo including the semifinal and final, which they won.

