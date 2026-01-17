The Raja Saab OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch Prabhas Film Online

Prabhas’ latest fantasy horror-comedy The Raja Saab continues to attract audiences in theatres following its nationwide theatrical release on January 9, 2026. Backed by a positive word-of-mouth response, the film has maintained steady interest at the box office, even as many fans now turn their attention to its upcoming digital premiere.

Directed by Maruthi, The Raja Saab blends supernatural elements with humour and fantasy, offering a different cinematic experience from Prabhas’ recent action-driven roles. The film also stars Sanjay Dutt in a pivotal role, along with Nidhhi Agerwal and Malavika Mohanan, adding further star power to the ensemble cast.

Where Will The Raja Saab Stream Online?

Viewers waiting to watch the film from home now have a clearer idea about its OTT destination. The opening credits of the movie list JioHotstar as the official digital streaming partner, indicating that the film will premiere on the platform after completing its theatrical run. While the movie continues to screen in cinemas across India, JioHotstar is expected to host its digital debut.

Expected OTT Release Timeline

Although no official streaming date has been announced yet, industry trends suggest that films usually arrive on OTT platforms six to eight weeks after their theatrical release. Based on this pattern, The Raja Saab is likely to begin streaming between February 20 and early March 2026. Trade analysts estimate that the digital release could fall anywhere from February 20 to March 6, 2026, depending on box office performance and distribution agreements.

What Is The Raja Saab About?

The film follows Raju, also known as RajaSaab, portrayed by Prabhas, as he sets out to locate his long-lost grandfather Kanakaraju, a former exorcist played by Sanjay Dutt. His search leads him to a mysterious and abandoned mansion in Hyderabad, where unsettling truths begin to surface.

As the story unfolds, RajaSaab discovers that Kanakaraju is no ordinary man but a dark supernatural force who disappeared years ago after laying a dangerous trap for his grandson. The narrative combines eerie moments with comedy, aiming to balance scares and entertainment.

Current Viewing Options

As of now, The Raja Saab remains available only in theatres. Fans eager to watch the movie online will have to wait for an official announcement from the filmmakers or JioHotstar, which is expected closer to the anticipated digital release window.

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