10 Best Scenic Countries in the World for a 2026 Holiday

When planning a holiday, scenic surroundings often play a major role in choosing the perfect destination. From icy landscapes and towering mountains to sunlit coastlines and lush countryside, some countries offer extraordinary views that turn every journey into a visual experience. Whether you’re looking for a relaxing seaside escape or an adventure-filled vacation, these destinations promise unforgettable holiday memories.

Italy

Italy offers a rich blend of natural beauty and cultural heritage, making it an ideal holiday choice. Rolling vineyards in Tuscany, colourful coastal towns along the Amalfi Coast, and the dramatic peaks of the Dolomites provide stunning contrasts. Beyond the landscapes, historic cities, traditional cuisine, and centuries-old architecture make every Italian holiday deeply immersive.

Iceland

For travellers seeking a unique holiday experience, Iceland delivers surreal scenery shaped by fire and ice. Volcanic terrain, steaming geothermal pools, powerful waterfalls, and black sand beaches create a landscape unlike anywhere else. Seasonal highlights such as the Northern Lights and long summer days add to the country’s magical appeal.

Thailand

Thailand is a popular holiday destination known for its natural diversity. Dense jungles, towering limestone cliffs, calm beaches, and lively cities come together to create a vibrant setting. Islands such as Phuket and Krabi are especially loved for their turquoise waters, scenic coastlines, and relaxed island atmosphere.

Switzerland

Switzerland is synonymous with postcard-perfect holiday scenery. Snow-covered mountains, crystal-clear lakes, and storybook villages define its charm. Visitors can enjoy scenic train rides, alpine hikes, or peaceful lakeside retreats, making it an ideal destination throughout the year.

Australia

Australia offers an incredible range of landscapes suited for long holidays and road trips. From coral reefs and tropical rainforests to vast deserts and coastal cliffs, the country’s natural beauty is remarkably varied. Iconic sights such as the Great Barrier Reef and Uluru create unforgettable holiday moments.

Greece

A holiday in Greece combines stunning seascapes with ancient history. Sun-washed islands, whitewashed villages, dramatic cliffs, and clear blue waters define its beauty. Famous spots like Santorini are celebrated for their sunsets, while lesser-known islands offer peaceful escapes and authentic local culture.

Norway

Norway stands out for its raw, untouched scenery. Deep fjords, towering cliffs, glaciers, and a rugged coastline make it a dream destination for nature-focused holidays. Natural phenomena such as the midnight sun and the Northern Lights further enhance its appeal for adventurous travellers.

Spain

Spain’s varied landscapes make it a versatile holiday destination. From sunny Mediterranean beaches and green northern coasts to mountain ranges and historic towns, the country offers visual diversity. Lively festivals, rich traditions, and architectural landmarks add depth to the scenic experience.

New Zealand

New Zealand is often chosen for adventure-filled holidays due to its cinematic landscapes. Snow-capped mountains, emerald valleys, dramatic fjords, and unspoiled beaches offer endless opportunities for outdoor activities. Visitors can also explore Maori culture while enjoying some of the world’s most impressive natural settings.

From tropical islands to alpine peaks and volcanic terrain, these destinations offer remarkable scenery for every kind of holiday. Whether you prefer relaxing by the sea, exploring cultural landmarks, or discovering untouched nature, each place promises a visually stunning travel experience.

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