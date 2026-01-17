Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2026 Offers Strong Discounts on Smartphones Under ₹50,000

The Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2026 is live in India, bringing attractive discounts on a wide range of smartphones across brands like OnePlus, Google, iQOO, Nothing, Motorola, and Samsung. Shoppers can take advantage of price cuts, bank offers, cashback, and easy EMI options while the sale runs through January 22.

Members with Amazon Prime and SBI credit cards can unlock additional savings on many devices, making this a good time to buy a mid-range phone with near-flagship features at reduced prices.

Top Smartphone Deals Under ₹50,000

Here are some of the best deals you can get during the sale:

OnePlus 15R – Discounted from ₹54,999 to around ₹44,999, powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 chipset.

Google Pixel 9a – Price dropped significantly (up to about ₹39,999), offering strong camera performance in this segment.

iQOO Neo 10 – A solid choice under ₹35,000 with good performance for the price.

Nothing Phone 3a Pro – Another notable deal around ₹33,999.

OnePlus 13R – Available for roughly ₹37,999 after discounts.

realme GT 7 / GT 7 Pro – Mid-range options with prices near ₹37,999–₹49,999.

Motorola Edge 60 Fusion – Offered at about ₹23,459 after reductions.

Vivo V60 5G – Another sub-₹37,000 deal worth considering.

These prices include direct discounts as well as cashback and card offers, so final purchase prices might be even lower at checkout.