Samantha Celebrates First Makar Sankranti With Husband Raj Nidimoru, Shares Twinning Car Selfie

Telugu star Samantha Ruth Prabhu celebrated her first Makar Sankranti as a married woman with husband and filmmaker Raj Nidimoru, delighting fans with a cute picture from the festivities.

Taking to her social media, Samantha posted a light-hearted selfie of herself and Raj sitting inside a car, both dressed in coordinated red outfits that blended tradition with festive cheer. In the snapshot, Samantha flashed a playful, goofy expression while Raj smiled calmly beside her. She captioned the post simply, “Sankranthi vibes.”

The couple, who worked together professionally before, got married on December 1, 2025, in an intimate ceremony held in Coimbatore. Their relationship blossomed while collaborating on projects like The Family Man: Season 2 and Citadel: Honey Bunny, and has since transitioned into marriage.

This festive moment comes as Samantha continues to juggle her acting projects, including upcoming films and collaborations that keep her fans eagerly waiting for more.