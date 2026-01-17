Pinnelli Dalit Murder: YSRCP Calls Statewide Protests Across Andhra Pradesh

The YSR Congress Party has announced statewide protests across Andhra Pradesh following the killing of its party worker Manda Salman in Pinnelli village of Palnadu district.

According to YSRCP leaders, Salman was allegedly attacked by Telugu Desam Party (TDP) supporters with iron rods for violating a social boycott imposed on him and entering the village. He suffered severe injuries and later died while undergoing treatment at Guntur Government Hospital after slipping into a coma.

YSRCP leaders said that since the coalition government came to power, seven YSRCP workers have been killed in the Gurazala region alone. Condemning what it called “growing violence and lawlessness,” the party has decided to hold protest programmes at all district headquarters.

As part of the protest, party cadres will submit memorandums at the statues of B. R. Ambedkar, following a call given by party president and former Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy.

YSRCP has already announced that it will stand by Salman’s family until justice is delivered. YS Jagan Mohan Reddy also announced a financial assistance of ₹5 lakh to the bereaved family on behalf of the party.

Meanwhile, tension prevailed in Pinnelli on Friday when TDP leaders allegedly tried to prevent Salman’s last rites in the village. Police, along with local leaders, stopped the vehicle carrying the body, citing the arrival of YSRCP leaders as the reason. This led to heated arguments between the two sides. Former MLA Kasu Mahesh Reddy later spoke to YS Jagan Mohan Reddy over the phone and strongly objected to the police action. After nearly one and a half hours, authorities allowed the body and YSRCP leaders into the village for the funeral.

Salman, a Dalit from Pinnelli village, had been an active YSRCP worker for many years. After the coalition government came to power, he was allegedly warned by TDP leaders to leave the village. Fearing for his life, he moved with his family to Brahmanapalli.

Two months ago, encouraged by YSRCP leaders, the family attempted to return to Pinnelli. However, local TDP leaders reportedly opposed the move. After a village meeting, only Salman’s family members were allowed to stay in the village, while he was told to stay away.

Recently, Salman’s wife fell ill. On January 10, Salman went to Pinnelli to visit her despite being warned not to come. YSRCP leaders allege that he was attacked again by TDP supporters with iron rods. He was rushed to Guntur Government Hospital with serious injuries, slipped into a coma, and died four days later.

Party sources said YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is expected to visit and console Salman’s family soon.