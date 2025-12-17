Top Christmas Movies to Watch and Rewatch This Holiday Season

Christmas movies hold a unique charm because they connect deeply with childhood memories and festive traditions. For many people, these films are not just stories on screen but reminders of cosy evenings, shared laughter, and quiet moments spent during the holiday season. Over the years, watching the same Christmas films—alone or with family—has become a ritual that adds warmth to the celebrations.

Today, streaming platforms make it easier than ever to explore a wide variety of holiday films without stepping outside. From light-hearted romances and family comedies to magical adventures and offbeat classics, there is something for every mood. With so many choices available, deciding what to watch can feel confusing. To make things easier, here is a refreshed list of 18 Christmas movies worth watching and rewatching.

Home Alone

One of the most loved Christmas films, Home Alone tells the story of young Kevin, who is accidentally left behind when his family travels abroad for the holidays. What follows is a mix of independence, humour, and clever traps as Kevin defends his home from two burglars.

Love Actually

Set in London during Christmas, this film brings together multiple love stories—romantic, awkward, hopeful, and heartbreaking. Its interconnected characters and emotional moments make it a holiday favourite year after year.

The Holiday

This romantic comedy follows two women from different countries who decide to swap homes during Christmas to escape personal disappointments. What begins as a holiday break soon turns into unexpected romance and renewed happiness.

Elf

Buddy, a human raised by elves at the North Pole, discovers his true origins and travels to New York to find his biological father. Filled with humour and childlike joy, Elf is a feel-good Christmas classic.

The Nightmare Before Christmas

This animated film blends Halloween and Christmas in a unique way. Jack Skellington, tired of Halloween Town, discovers Christmas and attempts to recreate it—with unusual and chaotic results.

The Polar Express

A magical animated journey that follows a young boy who boards a mysterious train on Christmas Eve. The film explores belief, wonder, and the magic of the season.

The Family Stone

When a man brings his girlfriend home for Christmas, family tensions rise, misunderstandings occur, and emotions run high. The film balances humour with heartfelt moments about love and acceptance.

Trading Places

Set around Christmas, this comedy revolves around two men from very different backgrounds whose lives are switched as part of a cruel bet. The story unfolds with sharp humour and unexpected twists.

Christmas with the Kranks

A couple decides to skip Christmas celebrations altogether, only to panic when their daughter announces she is coming home unexpectedly. The film delivers plenty of laughs and holiday chaos.

Bad Santa

This dark comedy follows a dishonest man who dresses as Santa Claus to commit crimes. Despite its rough humour, the film carries an unusual Christmas message about redemption.

Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey

A colourful musical centred on a talented toymaker who loses his creative spark after betrayal. Years later, hope returns through family, imagination, and belief.

Holidate

Two strangers agree to be each other’s dates for every holiday to avoid awkward questions from relatives. Over time, their fake relationship turns into something real.

Operation Christmas Drop

Set on a tropical island, this film follows a government official who uncovers a charitable military mission that spreads joy to remote communities during Christmas.

Just Another Christmas

A Brazilian holiday film about a man who wakes up every Christmas Eve with no memory of the year gone by. The story mixes humour with emotional lessons about life and family.

Christmas on the Square

A musical holiday film featuring Dolly Parton, where a wealthy woman’s plans to redevelop her hometown are challenged by kindness, music, and holiday spirit.

How the Grinch Stole Christmas (Added)

The Grinch hates Christmas and plans to steal it from Whoville, only to learn that the holiday is about more than gifts and decorations.

A Christmas Carol (Added)

Based on Charles Dickens’ classic story, this timeless tale follows Ebenezer Scrooge as he is shown the true meaning of Christmas through visits from three spirits.

Klaus (Added)

An animated film that reimagines the origins of Santa Claus through the friendship between a postman and a mysterious toymaker.

Whether you enjoy heartwarming romances, animated adventures, or festive comedies, these Christmas movies offer something special for every viewer. With familiar favourites and newer releases, they continue to bring comfort, nostalgia, and joy to the holiday season.

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